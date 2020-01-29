Starbright’s board chair, Carol Meise and operations manager, Mieke Krus, were at Canco store at the Kelowna International Airport to receive a $9,500 donation. (Contributed)

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Starbright Children’s Development Center will soon have a new and improved playground thanks to the support of Canco, a gas company.

On Jan. 28, Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright as part of its ongoing support for the organization. They have been a supporter of Starbright for several years, helping them do more for their little clients.

“This means so much to us,” said Rhonda Nelson, executive director of Starbright.

“As a not-for-profit and charity, we look to the community to be able to help us to better serve our little clients.”

READ MORE: Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

The donation will be used to expand its playground to accommodate children up to the ages of six rather than the age of three.

“Mohini Singh, (city councilor, City of Kelowna) and Jason Picklyk, (Kelowna firefighter) have been wonderful to us as they are community members that stepped up to head up a fundraising program for us,” said Nelson.

“This is part of the effort that they have made as Canco was introduced to us by these individuals and they have been so responsive. They said ‘we just want to give back for all that Starbright has done’ and Mohini’s daughter went through our program when she was younger.”

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

The donations to the new playground are part of Starbright’s Supported Child Development Program. The program is a community-based program that assists families of children with extra support needs to access inclusive child care. It serves children from birth to 13 years of age.

Nelson said the donations from Canco couldn’t be more appreciated.

“I was so thrilled,” said Nelson.

“Canco has donated to us every year since we were introduced to them. They support locally as well as international efforts, all focused around benefiting children. All of the independent operators are incredibly generous people. When I found out they were going to donate to us again, I was amazed. Their hearts are so open.”

For more information on Starbright and their initiative, visit the Starbright Children’s Development website.

