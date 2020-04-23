Starbucks donates TP to North Okanagan retirement community

Heaton Place received three boxes of donated toilet paper from the coffee giant amid COVID-19

Starbucks donated three boxes of toilet paper to Armstrong’s Heaton Place Retirement Community on April 23, 2020. (Heaton Place)

In a time where toilet paper seems more valuable than loonies and toonies, this coffee giant made one Armstrong business feel pretty wealthy.

Heaton Place Retirement Community in Armstrong was gifted three boxes of the good stuff Thursday, April 23.

“Heaton Place would like to thank and give a big shout out to Starbucks and GFS for the wonderful donation,” the retirement community said on social media.

“We can make sure our residents don’t go with out,” it said. “Show these companies some love.”

Heaton Place’s resident coordinator Carrie O’Neill said the residents and staff are doing well despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing guided walks outside with our seniors, social distancing bingo and scattegories,” she said. “Happy hours on Fridays as well.”

The toilet paper was definitely an added bonus.

“In the depths of COVID-19, community, residents, staff and essential workers are helping to make the world a brighter place at Heaton Place.”

