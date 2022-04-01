Conceptual rendering of Starbucks store proposed for Dilworth Shopping Centre (Urban Design Group Architects)

Conceptual rendering of Starbucks store proposed for Dilworth Shopping Centre (Urban Design Group Architects)

Starbucks to stand where crowd favourite Kelowna Taco Time once stood tall

City council to review Starbucks proposed for Dilworth Shopping Centre

A plan to build a new Starbucks store in the Dilworth Shopping Centre goes before council on Monday (Apr. 4).

The store is proposed in the location where the old Taco Time restaurant stood. In July 2019, owner Ray Heathcote launched a petition trying to save the restaurant, which gathered thousands of signatures. It finally closed in May 2021.

Taco Time had been at the Dilworth location for 40 years. The building has since been torn down.

City council will review the Starbucks application at its April 4 meeting. Planning staff is recommending support of development permits. The new building would front both Highway 97 North and Leckie Road.

If approved the new store will be Starbucks’ 16th location in Kelowna.

Read More: Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

Read More: Crown alleges fraudulent Kelowna social worker acted ‘without thought or care’

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BusinessCity CouncildevelopmentKelowna

Previous story
Ukrainian allies who received donations from Kelowna killed by Russians
Next story
Missing Vancouver Island teen found safe after RCMP plea for information

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of Starbucks store proposed for Dilworth Shopping Centre (Urban Design Group Architects)
Starbucks to stand where crowd favourite Kelowna Taco Time once stood tall

Members of the Assembly of First Nations perform in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegates are set to have a final meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alessandra Tarantino
Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

(Photo - @adweek Twitter)
Morning Start: Fast Food on April Fools

Saunders leaving court during cross examination (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Crown alleges fraudulent Kelowna social worker acted ‘without thought or care’