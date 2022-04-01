Starbucks to stand where crowd favourite Kelowna Taco Time once stood tall

A plan to build a new Starbucks store in the Dilworth Shopping Centre goes before council on Monday (Apr. 4).

The store is proposed in the location where the old Taco Time restaurant stood. In July 2019, owner Ray Heathcote launched a petition trying to save the restaurant, which gathered thousands of signatures. It finally closed in May 2021.

Taco Time had been at the Dilworth location for 40 years. The building has since been torn down.

City council will review the Starbucks application at its April 4 meeting. Planning staff is recommending support of development permits. The new building would front both Highway 97 North and Leckie Road.

If approved the new store will be Starbucks’ 16th location in Kelowna.

BusinessCity CouncildevelopmentKelowna