—Image: WFN

State of emergency rescinded for Westbank First Nation

Kelowna - State of emergencies remain in effect throughout the Central Okanagan

The state of local emergency for the Westbank First Nation has been rescinded due to a reduction in the threat of flooding.

An evacuation alert for 9284 Hodges Road in the Central Okanagan’s West Electoral Area has also been rescinded. Another property in the same electoral area remains on evacuation alert while an evacuation order for one property in West Kelowna is still in effect.

States of Local Emergency remain in effect for Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

As of this morning, Okanagan Lake is at 342.65 metres, a reduction of 1 centimetre from yesterday. Flood protection measures need to stay in place until it drops another 17 cm to the full pool level of 342.48 m. Full pool is a target set by the province to try and ensure an adequate water supply through the summer.

For more information, visit www.cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.


