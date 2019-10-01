Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007. Statistis Canada says real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Statistics Canada says economy flat in July as oil and gas sector down

Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent

Statistics Canada says the country’s real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in July as weakness in oil and gas extraction offset gains in service industries.

Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The flat reading for the month came as goods-producing industries fell 0.7 per cent for the month.

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector pulled back 3.5 per cent in the month, the largest decrease in the sector since May 2016.

Oil and gas extraction fell 3.0 per cent in July due in large part to a shutdown of some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore production facilities for a large part of the month as a result of maintenance issues.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says the services-producing industries rose 0.3 per cent.

ALSO READ: Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Day parole denied to ‘sexually greedy’ pedophile who assaulted Edmonton girls
Next story
Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Just Posted

Warriors’ new faces hopeful to make an impact after tough season start

West Kelowna fell to Penticton over the weekend and travel to Salmon Arm Tuesday night

September wettest month of the year so far in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna received 40.8 mm of rain in September

Early morning collision cleared in North Mission

The accident happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Sarsons Road around 7 a.m.

Kelowna event aims to showcase female singer and songwriter talent

Five female artists will be performing at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Oct. 29

Power restored to thousands in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cleanup of bankrupt dump on Penticton Indian Band reserve could cost well over $1 million

RDOS staff say household tax required if $3.5 million in tipping fees waived as requested

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

RCMP put brakes on notorious Okanagan driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read