Stay on park trails, Summerland mayor urges

Concerns raised about damage to hillside in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is concerned about the environmental damage as people veer off the trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park.

Boot, who hikes the trails in the park, said she has noticed some people who are on areas in the park where trails do not exist.

“We’re just going to see more and more trails created,” she said, adding that these trails could result in long-lasting environmental damage in the mountain park.

“Be considerate and stick to what’s already there.”

Last year, crews were in the park decommissioning some of the trails in the park and improving others.

The estimated cost of the work in 2019 was $725,000.

While some of the dirt trails in the park had been planned, others had developed over time, resulting in damage to the hillside.

There is a winding paved path from the lower parking lot to an upper parking lot. At the upper parking lot, only one trail is now in place. In the past, multiple dirt trails led to the summit.

In addition, there is a steep dirt trail, beginning near the park gate. This trail serves as part of the course for the annual Giants Head Grind race.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the gate at the entrance to the park remains closed to vehicle traffic, but pedestrians are still able to access the mountain park.

“Our parks are getting really well used,” he said.

