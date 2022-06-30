Stay safe on Canada Day weekend: Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP

The RCMP urges not to push your limits when in and on the water

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP are reminding everyone to be careful and safe this Canada Day long weekend.

The RCMP urges not to push your limits when in and on the water.

“Many drowning instances are a result of fatigue and being too far from shore,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer.

“Boaters, tubers, and swimmers alike should always wear life jackets or personal flotation devices, and tubers should wear a helmet.

Human carelessness and failure to keep a proper lookout are the two primary causes of boating accidents, Della-Paolera added.

“Drinking and driving which includes the use of cannabis, whether on land or water, is illegal and punishable under the Criminal Code. It is well known that using these and taking to the water can lead to dangerous situations. Speed is also a major contributor to incidents on the water.”

RCMP advises that your vessel is equipped with the proper required safety equipment such as sound signals, bailers, oars, paddles, anchors, flares and fire extinguishers.

The Kelowna Fire Department reminds residents that fireworks are illegal in the city without a permit, which can only be obtained by licensed professionals. More than 10,000 people are injured annually in the U.S. and Canada from fireworks accidents. Residents can also be fined up to $500 per occurrence for illegal use.

“The illegal use of fireworks poses a safety risk and can cause stress in both people and animals,” said Kyle Jacobson, fire and life safety educator. “Rather than risking injury and fines, we are urging residents to attend a professional fireworks display. Glow sticks are also a safe and fun alternative for children.”

Read More: Roller Nights coming to Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Read More: Magnificent Big Top circus to take over Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ActivitiesBoatingCanada DayFamiliesFamily activitiesFestivalFireworksOkanagan