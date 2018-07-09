Rod Stewart will perform in concert at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Nov. 1. Photo: Contributed

Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touring across Canada

The legendary Rod Stewart will make his return to the Okanagan for a concert in Kelowna at Prospera Place on Nov. 1.

A two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Stewart has been touring extensively across North America this year.

He has performed previously in Kelowna at Prospera and also did an outdoor show at City Park.

Stewart was part of the British music invasion in the ’60s first as the frontman for the band The Faces and then as a solo performer, beginning with his landmark single Maggie May from the album Every Picture Tells A Story, and has managed to re-invent himself musically to remain relevant over the decades since.

Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with over 200 million records sold worldwide.

His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook, making him one of the few performers to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

Besides the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acknowledgements, Stewart has received the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, is a New York Times bestselling author for his book Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted by Britain’s Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

He’s currently putting the final touches on his highly-anticipated new album Blood Red Roses, which is scheduled for a fall 2018 release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13, 10 a.m., www.livenation.com.

