Former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart wants his old job back in Kelowna West.—Image credit: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Stewart says experience counts in Kelowna West

With a provincial byelection now set for Feb. 14, we hear from the candidates involved

A familiar face is out looking for votes in the Kelowna West riding.

The NDP government called the Kelowna West byelection for Feb. 14 on Wednesday but Stewart says he and his team have already been working for months to earn the votes of riding residents.

“We’ve already knocked on about 4,000 doors, covering a quarter of the homes in the riding, and we’re just getting started,” said Stewart, who represented the riding from 2009 to 2013, and served in cabinet roles including agriculture, community development, and citizens’ services.

Extra: NDP’s Shelley Cook ready for byelection

Extra: Green’s Stupka says new voice needed

“What I’m hearing from the people of Kelowna West is that they want a strong, experienced voice in Victoria who will stand up for free enterprise values and work hard to hold the NDP-Green government to account. We’re going to work hard for every vote and take nothing for granted in this byelection.”

Stewart pointed to keeping taxes low, defeating proportional representation, and building on BC Liberal investments in the region as key priorities for his campaign.

“This byelection is a chance for the people of Kelowna West to send a strong message to the NDP and the Greens: we believe this province was moving in the right direction with the BC Liberals, and we want to maintain the momentum,” Stewart said.

“If elected, I’ll work for growing the economy while protecting our environment, further strengthening Okanagan industries like technology and agriculture, and making sure this region remains a world-class place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The byelection is between the Liberals’ Stewart, NDP candidate Shelley Cook, Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo.

