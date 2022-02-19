Still time to have your say in Kelowna’s North End Plan

The final plan is anticipated for completion in 2023.

Public input for Kelowna’s North End and to help shape the future of the neigbourhood wraps up on Feb. 28.

Engagement for the North End Neighbourhood Plan help guide the evolution of the area between Knox Mountain and Clement Avenue. The city is engaging with residents and stakeholders about the future of the North End as part of a multi-phase engagement that will result in the North End Neighbourhood Plan. The plan will guide growth and development in the area over the next two decades and beyond.

In addition to online opportunities, city staff will be available at three separate community pop-ups to provide information about the North End planning process.

Event times and locations are as follows, with weather permitting:

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Okanagan Regional Library (indoor event) 1380 Ellis St.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Knox Mountain Park (outdoor event) 450 Knox Mountain Dr.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rustic Reel (outdoor event) 760 Vaughan Ave.

Public health and safety measures will be in place. Online engagement is through Get Involved Kelowna . Surveys close on Feb. 28. A summary of public input, vision, and objectives is anticipated to be presented to council later this spring. The final plan is anticipated for completion in 2023.

