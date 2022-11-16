Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

A Surrey man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court last week after Clearwater RCMP and highway patrol recovered a stolen transport Truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel fuel on board travelling on Highway 5.

Clearwater Sgt. Grant Simpson said his detachment received a call on Wednesday, Nov 9 at 8:15 a.m. from a manager for a large trucking firm in Edmonton to report the stolen 2019 Kenworth W900 hauling a B-train full of diesel fuel from Edmonton, Alberta.

Simpson noted the complainant said there was a GPS unit in the vehicle which showed the truck was southbound on Highway 5 near Avola. Members of the Clearwater RCMP and B.C. highway patrol located the vehicle, with the assistance of TMX Pipeline traffic control crews and management working in the area.

The unit, bearing an Alberta licence plate, was located on Highway 5 near Hoirrup Road. The driver and only occupant, a 47-year-old Surrey man was arrested and transported to Clearwater cells without incident.

Simpson said the man contacted his lawyer upon arrival at the detachment cells. There was minor damage to the console area and interior of the tractor.

“The owner of the tractor, a 40-year-old Edmonton man, provided a statement to Const. Klassen over the phone saying no one had permission to possess his vehicle … the total combined value of the truck, trailers and fuel was estimated to be $440, 000,” noted Simpson.

Simpson said fingerprints were obtained from the arrested driver who has been charged and released on an appearance notice with a court on Jan 23, 2023.

