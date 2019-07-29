Stolen bus from Kelowna daycare found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

A bus has been returned to a Kelowna daycare after it was reported missing.

Thrive Daycare realized they were short one bus on July 22., but by the next day, the stolen bus was found in the 1000-block of the nearby Calmels Cresent.

“Investigators have confirmed that stolen property connected to a reported break and enter, was located and seized by police from inside the bus,” Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP encourages anyone with any information to contact the Kelowna Detachment at 250-762-3300.

