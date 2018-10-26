Stolen property recovered from Kelowna, Kamloops, North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask for public’s help in combatting rash of thefts

Many items stolen throughout the North Shuswap as well as the Thompson and Okanagan regions were recovered by Chase RCMP from a residence on Squilax Anglemont Road in Celista on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 23.

“Police recovered numerous stolen items including a travel trailer, Honda motorcycle, an enclosed cargo trailer, an inflatable boat, boat motor, two paddleboards and numerous tools and equipment. The property had been stolen over several weeks prior to being recovered and stolen from various locations including Magna Bay, Kamloops and Kelowna,” said Cpl. Scott Linklater of Chase RCMP in a news release.

Chase RCMP say they have noted an increase in thefts and stolen property recovered recently in the North Shuswap and Chase areas.

Related: Chase RCMP seize stolen vehicles

“Officers have identified several suspects and continue to work to identify all persons involved in these thefts. Evidence is being compiled in several investigations to support charges being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service for approval,” says Linklater.

Although Chase RCMP are increasing patrols, it’s difficult to cover a large rural area so they’d like the public’s help.

“Police are asking community members to report suspicious activities, people and vehicles in the area, including vehicles, property or equipment left in abnormal places or for extended periods of time. Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

