Stolen school buses ram into each other, damage property

Two Kelowna men have been taken into police custody and each face potential charges while two school buses have been damaged extensively after an early morning incident in Rutland.

Just after 1 a.m. this morning, police responded to early morning reports of school buses being rammed into one another in a Rutland church parking lot.

After they received reports of two buses being driven in what was described as a reckless, dangerous and destructive manner, Kelowna police arrived on scene to find the buses wedged together, one of which had been left idling.

Police could not easily disable its engine, however the culprits were easier to find.

“Armed with detailed suspect descriptors, provided by eye witnesses at the scene, our general duty officers were able to track down and arrest two males, they believe took an active role in intentionally damaging the school buses,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Fresh footprints in the snow, which led away from the crime scene, also aided police in their search for suspects.”

Both school buses sustained substantial damages, as a result of the incident. Other property in the immediate area was also damaged. The school buses were later dislodged from each other and removed from the scene with the assistance of a local towing company.

An 18-year-old and 19-year-old, both of Kelowna face potential charges. They are both expected to appear in court at a later date.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Cst. Katherine Bizier of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

