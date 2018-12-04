Stolen truck located with drugs inside near Sicamous

Man arrested after he was found with F-350 stolen from Surrey

A truck stolen in Surrey made its way to the BC Interior, where it was found to be carrying illegal drugs.

On Nov. 28 Sicamous RCMP became suspicious of a Ford F-350 parked on the shoulder of Highway 97A along Mara Lake. The responding officers located a man nearby who claimed to have bought the truck recently.

Officers inspected the truck and found that its ignition was broken and the licence plates on it were registered to a different vehicle from the Lower Mainland. The man was arrested and the vehicle proved to have been stolen from Surrey on Nov. 20. Police say a search of the truck turned up a small quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The man, a 34-year-old Scotch Creek resident, was transported to RCMP cells before being released for a court appearance in Salmon Arm in January.

Related:Couple crash one stolen vehicle, steal another to escape

Severely drunk driver charged

Sicamous RCMP stopped the driver of a pickup truck on Riverside Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 to check his driver’s licence and sobriety.

The officer who stopped the truck reports immediately smelling liquor when speaking with the driver and noting other signs of alcohol impairment.

After the driver failed a roadside breath test he was taken to the Sicamous RCMP detachment for further testing. One of the breath samples taken from the driver found his blood alcohol content to be 330 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood; this amount is more than four times the legal limit.

The driver, a 49-year-old Alberta resident, was later released and ordered to appear in Salmon Arm court on Jan. 29. He is charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal blood alcohol limit.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter