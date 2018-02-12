Penticton resident Scott Dennis had his father’s urn stolen from his pickup truck in Penticton. (Submitted)

Stolen urn with father’s ashes inside returned to South Okanagan man

The burial urn returned following word of mouth via social media

The victim of a theft from vehicle, who’s father’s ashes were stolen, had the burial urn returned following word of mouth via social media.

“A friend of the man, received a message advising that the burial urn was currently located at a Penticton residence. Arrangements were made for it to be returned during a private meet in Penticton. All is well that ends well in this case,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. “Again, it’s a reminder to not leave items in plain view in your vehicle, especially not loved ones.”

The Western News reported on Feb. 7 that Scott Dennis had his truck broken into outside his home on Dafoe Street and among some of the items stolen was a small box that housed his father’s ashes inscribed with the words, “Dad 1938-2012.”

Dennis said he works on the road six months out of the year with his food concession business and decided to bring his dad along with him.

“He travelled when he was younger and I thought it would be really cool to have him travel with me instead of having him on the mantle or something,” Dennis told the Western News.

The Penticton RCMP were advised on Monday, Feb. 12 that a stolen burial urn containing a man’s father’s ashes has been returned in part by the details being circulated via Facebook over the past couple days.

