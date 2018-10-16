Stolen vehicles found in Lake Country after collision on highway

A hazardous situation early Monday morning along Highway 97, between Lake Country and Vernon, led police to the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

On Oct. 15, just before 5:30 a.m., Lake Country RCMP began to receive reports of a hazardous traffic situation in the northbound lanes of Highway 97, just south of the Oyama Road off-ramp. Police arrived on scene to find that a grey Ford F550 truck, hauling a John Deere 60D excavator, loaded on a black dump trailer, had collided with centre meridian cement barriers.

“Our investigators have determined that the truck, trailer and excavator had all been reported to police as stolen sometime over the weekend,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Initial findings suggest that the trailer, which had damaged wheels, was not suitable to safely transport the excavator.”

“Police are thankful that no other vehicles were became involved, and no one sustained any injuries as a result of the careless actions of the auto theft suspect,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information, you are asked to contact Cst. Allison Wanner of the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-22878. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.


