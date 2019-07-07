Growing Together with Jann Arden is an animated video series by Stories of Caregiving. (Contributed)

Stories for Caregivers releases new videos with Jann Arden

The animated series is called Growing Together with Jann Arden

Stories for Caregivers has released a new online video series featuring Jann Arden.

The series, Growing Together with Jann Arden, is animated and offers advice for people, unpaid caregivers, who were placed in the role of looking after a family member.

“We wanted to reach out to as many people as possible,” said producers Tyler Funk and Eric Schultz of North of Now Films. “We’ve done a significant amount of work with experts and caregivers across the country, which has constantly educated us on the scope of the challenges and the unique challenges each and every caregiver faces.”

READ MORE: Head-on car crash in Kelowna reminds woman of giving birth

The series has professionals offering their opinions and expertise: from the first moment when somebody is entrusted as a caregiver, to the final moments when they pass away.

Arden, who was tasked with looking after her parents as a caregiver nearly 10 years ago, said she wished this kind of resource was available when she began her journey.

“Being a caregiver means a lot of different things. At first, it was an inconvenience and it was frustrating,” said Arden. “But one of the most humbling, nurturing and rewarding experiences of my adult life was to look after my mom and dad.”

READ MORE: Dealing with dementia

The series is now available on YouTube.

After starting in 2017, Stories for Caregivers had over 1.3 million YouTube views in their first season, accompanied by a high engagement rate, according to Logan Findlay, account executive for Peak Communicators.

“These emotional stories have generated a powerful connection to an issue that directly impacts so many Canadians,” wrote Findlay in a press release.

READ MORE: Horne: When it comes to caregiving, do your best one step at a time

READ MORE: Stress of caregiving is all encompassing

Previous story
Prominent U.S. priest removed from pulpit after ‘credible allegation’ of sex abuse

Just Posted

Head-on car crash in Kelowna reminds woman of giving birth

She was on her way to pick up her daughter when she and another car collided

Top 6 stories from the week: art, tacos, mortgage and weed

Sunday’s weekly round-up

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Minister for Seniors drops into the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre

Visit is part of Filomena Tassi’s tour of Canada to hear concerns facing seniors

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Chances to learn fishing basics offered in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Free classes suitable for inexperienced anglers are being held at parks around the region.

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Emergency crews rescue a second injured biker from South Okanagan mountain

The 25-year-male suffered serious injuries to his right leg

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Most Read