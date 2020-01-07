Tsútswecw Provincial Park interpretive centre was damaged by trees downed in a recent snowstorm. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Storm damage in Shuswap, trees fall on cabin

Provincial park where thousands come to view sockeye salmon run temporarily off limits

Recent storms have taken their toll in the Shuswap, one casualty being the cabin at Tsútswecw Provincial Park.

Two trees came down just after the new year began, landing on the interpretive centre in the North Shuswap park.

The park itself, which normally stays open year round, closed until further notice on Jan. 6. It is where hundreds of thousands of visitors have come to see sockeye salmon make their miraculous return from the Pacific Ocean to their spawning grounds on the Adams River.

“As a result of winter storm damage at Tsútswecw Provincial Park, the gates have been closed to prevent public access,” states the BC Parks website. “Significant trees and facilities have been impacted throughout the park. Precautions are being taken to protect the public, until assessments and recovery efforts can be completed.”

While BC Parks provides the Adams River Salmon Society with a permit to put on events in the park, the log cabin is owned by the salmon society. It usually closes after Thanksgiving and reopens in the spring.

Read more: Story trail at Tsútswecw Provincial Park opens June 7

Read more: Shuswap salmon subject of symposium

Read more: Paying tribute to a primeval passage

Society president David Askew said the cabin provides an important part of the society’s programming and he hopes the roof can be repaired. He estimates the building is at least 10 to 15 years old.

“Part of the roof is broken where it overhangs,” he said. “It doesn’t look like the tree went through the roof in the centre, but it’s going to be tricky getting it off there.”

He said the damage hasn’t been properly assessed yet, so it’s not known how the repairs will be tackled.

Askew points out that the park is normally used year round. At Thanksgiving, a couple of thousand people came to see chinook salmon spawning, he says.

“It’s a great park and very popular and well used.”


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian-led NATO mission in Iraq in limbo
Next story
Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

Just Posted

Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Big White restaurant hosting fundraiser for wildfires in Australia

The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern will gather donations Jan. 15

Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Residents are encouraged to monitor the ongoing conditions at bchydro.com/power-outages and outages.fortisbc.com

Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

HERGOTT: Blind hazards in traffic

Lawyer Paul Hergott finishes part three of a three part series

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Senior struck on snowy streets in Okanagan

Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Giant ape on the loose in Penticton

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

Storm damage in Shuswap, trees fall on cabin

Provincial park where thousands come to view sockeye salmon run temporarily off limits

Kootnekoff: New analytical framework for administrative law cases

The Supreme Court of Canada recently released three much anticipated administrative law decisions

Most Read