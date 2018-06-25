Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

The thunderstorm that was promised finally rolled into the Okanagan early morning.

While some had their patio furniture tossed around due to high winds, there were also incidents of trees being knocked down and Fortis reported multiple outages in Kelowna, Oliver, Beaverdell and Carmi.

Fortis said crews are responding to reports of trees on lines, including one on Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.

“Restoration times are not yet known and customers may experience longer delays in areas with more extensive storm-related damage,” said Nicole Bogdanovic, corporate communications advisor with Fortis.

A command centre was set up in Kelowna as crews, and a contractor, are working to assess damage, safely remove trees and repair damage to the system. FortisBC said repairs may require other intermittent outages so crews can safely complete the work.

BC Hydro is reporting outages in the southern Interior to more than 32,000 customers.

Crews are working to rostrum power to the areas of Salmon Arm, Chase, West Kelowna, Vernon, Lumby, Cherryville, Enderby and Revelstoke.

Wind gusts of up to 61 kilometres per hour were reported in Penticton on Sunday

A risk of a thunderstorm persists throughout much of the Okanagan today.

Do you have photos of the storm, or the damage it caused? Share them by emailing newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Just Posted

Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

Storm wreaks havoc in Kelowna

Bush fire sparked near Belgo Road

Last weekend of June in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spend your weekend in Kelowna

UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

Kelowna’s Boucherie Grind sweats for a cause

The event exceeded it’s fundraising goal

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team aids woman in medical distress

Woman airlifted from mountainous terrain near Coldstream Sunday

Penticton Fire Department called out for early morning fire at the Cannery Trade Centre

Fire at the heritage building was contained by firefighters

Most Read