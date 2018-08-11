Storm not an impact on Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Thunderstorm that came through the Similkameen Saturday morning has had no impact on Snowy Mtn. fire

Despite a thunderstorm this morning that saw lightning strike in some places, everything is pretty quiet at the Snowy Mountain fire – for a raging wildfire, that is.

“It’s been quiet, the winds have been quiet, everything today in our Snowy fire has be quiet – so far today,” Noelle Kekula, fire inforamtion officer said, adding things can change quickly.

Kekula said overnight and into this morning the out-of-control blaze has stayed within the perimeter they set out for it.

“We don’t have containment lines, or guard lines built fully because of the rocky terrain and difficult slopes, but we have objectives of where we want the fire to grow and where we don’t want the fire to grow, and it’s staying within our objectives, so thats a good thing,” she said.

With new mapping, the fire is now estimated at 13,359 hectares in size.

“It is growth, but it is growth we are anticipating, so don’t panic,” she said.

Kekula said BC Wildfire knows the fire is burning larger than that, but with the smoky sky it’s hard to map.

A new map will be released soon on the BC Wildfire Fires of Note page.

BC Wildfire Service crews are continuing to focus their efforts on the north and south flanks of the Snowy Mountain wildfire

Crews conducted a small burn Friday in anticipation of the predicted thunderstorms

Check back for updates on this story.

