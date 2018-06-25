Storm wreaks havoc in Kelowna

Lightning strikes caused havoc across the valley and the fire department was busy all night dealing with a variety of calls.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch center received several 911 calls reporting a bush/grass fire in the Belgo Road area.

“Kelowna Fire department responded to the scene and discovered that the high winds had caused power lines to arch and started a fire in the grass below,” said Dennis Miller, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, in a press release.

“The fire was approximately 250-feet by 25-feet in size. Kelowna Fire crews were able to quickly contain the and extinguish the fire.”

Kelowna Fire department dispatched an engine and two bush trucks to the incident.

“The wind storm created many calls for service during the night with the majority of them being for power lines down caused by tress from the wind storm,” said Miller.

