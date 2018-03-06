Another view of circular designs on Shuswap Lake taken by Shuswap resident Grace Edwards. She is wondering if anyone might know what made the designs. (Photo contributed)

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

They are not crop circles, since they have appeared on Shuswap Lake, rather than in a farm field.

But just what are these circular formations on Shuswap Lake?

Grace Edwards spotted the designs on Sunday, March 4 between between Herald Park and Wittner Road in Tappen and stopped to take photos.

When she checked the next day, the designs had been covered with snow and were no longer visible.

While there was some speculation the circles may have been made by snowmobiles, there was no other obvious indicators of motorized track on the ice. This left Edwards unsure of just what made the circular designs and she is wondering if anyone might know.

“Or maybe they have landed?” Edwards teased.

If you have an explanation, contact the Observer at newsroom@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Grace Edwards photo)

(Grace Edwards photo)

(Grace Edwards photo)

Previous story
Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government
Next story
PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

Just Posted

One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Penticton’s airport looking at a multi-million makeover

Federal documents show expanded ticketing, arrivals and departures areas for upwards of $5 million

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

Most Read