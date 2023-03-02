Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review)

Stranger in white truck going door-to-door asking for water samples in Keremeos

The man is not affiliated with either the Village or Irrigation District

A stranger who has been reportedly been going door-to-door in Keremeos looking to get water samples is not affiliated with the Village.

The Village of Keremeos and Keremeos Irrigation District have issued a notification to residents warning about the unknown individual that is not affiliated with either organization.

The man reportedly drives a white truck and has been requesting water samples from residents in the area.

The irrigation district does weekly water testing and annual comprehensive testing, neither of which involve going door-to-door.

The results of the irrigation district’s testing is reported to Interior Health and shared on the Keremeos Irrigation District website.

A request for information from the RCMP was not returned by the time of publishing.

Residents should be extremely cautious in dealing with unsolicited door-to-door salespeople, said the Village in a post on their Facebook page.

Feel free to contact the KID offices with any questions 250-499-5651.

