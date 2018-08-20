Federal International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr (centre) talks with KF Aerospace officials Gregg Evjen (left) and Tracy Medvein during a visit to the Kelowna company Monday. —Image: Stephen Fuhr/Kelowna_Lake Country MP

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Kelowna is proving a popular spot for federal Liberal MPs—especially this week.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr will be busy playing host over the next few days with International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr and Veteran’s Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan both in Kelowna today, Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu and National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan scheduled to be in town Thursday along with federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, and the Liberal’s Pacific caucus in the city Wednesday and Thursday.

Last year Fuhr hosted the full Liberal caucus in Kelowna and in 2016 hosted the Pacific caucus.

“It’s a busy time,” said Fuhr, during a stop at KF Aerospace with Carr Monday morning.

While Carr was in Kelowna to talk about international trade deals and how they can benefit local businesses and O’Regan was set to talk to local veterans. MacAulay will be in the city to talk about new export opportunities for Okanagan cherries.

Hajdu and Sajjan will talk with the B.C. Fruit Growers Associaion about the federal Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program.

Fuhr said he expects nine of the federal Liberal MPs from the Pacific region will attend the gathering in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line
Next story
UPDATED: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearance

Just Posted

RCMP respond to disruptive passengers at YLW

The incident is not impacting flights

Drumming group performs downtown Kelowna

Vancouver-based Chinese drumming group aims to promote unity

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Bullriding competition to return to Kelowna

PBR returns in July

West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moved indoors

The event was moved due to air quality

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Nearly 7 million late-run sockeye due to return to Shuswap

Officials hope promising Scotch Creek early-return bodes well for Adams River run

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

UPDATED: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearance

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Ten firefighters are on site

More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

Five were found by the popular children’s merry-go-round at the Kin Beach playground

Most Read