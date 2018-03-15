West Kelowna set to release the street sweepers. —Image: file

Street sweeping starts in West Kelowna

Cleaning city roads expected to take six to eight weeks

It’s a sure sign of spring. Street sweepers are rolling out in West Kelowna.

With the weather warming up, it’s time for the city to conduct its annual street sweeping of local roads.

Sweeping will start in the lower elevation neighbourhoods and work upwards to higher roads as the snow melts over the next several weeks, says the city. Sweeping in school zones will be completed over spring break, which starts next week, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to not sweep road debris into piles on the roads as that can significantly slow down the progress of street sweeping. Leave the road debris for the sweepers to collect.

Signs will be placed in neighbourhoods indicating when sweeping will start and will remain posted while equipment is working in the area. Residents are reminded to help out by not parking on the street so equipment operators can make complete sweeps of the road.

Cleaning up the city’s 260-kilometre road network is expected to take approximately six to eight weeks.

Previous story
Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain
Next story
Okanagan man ‘elated’ at criminal’s indefinite sentence

Just Posted

Street sweeping starts in West Kelowna

Cleaning city roads expected to take six to eight weeks

Kelowna bylaw for farm RV parks named not valid, says court

A Kelowna bylaw aimed at setting limits on agri-tourism sites isn’t valid,

Boucherie Road work moves ahead in West Kelowna

The city awards a $7.3 million construction contract to Copcan Civil Ltd.

Kelowna chamber names new president

Carmen Sparg takes over from Tom Dyas, who served two consecutive terms as president.

Kelowna man who killed wife, children still in custody

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters has yet to enter a plea.

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

Salmon Arm Secondary School unveils Wellness Centre at Sullivan Campus

Centre offers important mental and physical health support for students

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Snowmobile travelled 1.5 kilometres over a cliff and through a ravine before hitting friend

B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Most Read