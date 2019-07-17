Streetlight knocked down in Kelowna from car accident

A streetlight took the brunt of the damage when a car knocked it down in Kelowna on Wednesday.
No serious injuries were reported after the accident was reported just after 2:30 p.m on Clifton Road.
One lane is blocked on Clifton Road after a car struck and knocked down a light post. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/q9Pau1AEbU
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 17, 2019
Emergency crews made quick work cleaning the accident scene.
