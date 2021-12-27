Streets filled with ice after water main break in Vernon

It definitely wasn’t a belated gift for Raine Bouzane, nor a belated Boxing Day deal.
Bouzane, who lives off 39th Avenue in Vernon, woke up Monday morning, Dec. 27, to water in the house where he and his girlfriend rent a basement suite, the result of a city water main break near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.
“Hoping this hasn’t affected too many people,” wrote Bouzane in a social media post.
Firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Services posted on their Facebook page that the break happened just after 4 a.m. and that “many streets in the area are solid ice.”
There was substantial flooding at 27th Street and 35th Avenue as well.
City crews were still on-scene at 39th and Pleasant Valley as of 12 p.m. Monday.
