String of weekend break and enters in Rutland, Kelowna

The same suspect is believed to be associated with all the break ins

Kelowna RCMP has issued a warning about break and enters into unlocked homes

An unidentified man entered three homes in the Rutland area off of Mugford Rd.

RCMP believe the same suspect is responsible for all three incidents. The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with a tall, thin build, wearing dark-coloured clothes, dark-coloured hoodie, gloves, and a mask.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these incidents,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “In all three incidents, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.”

The first incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on February 12th, 2022 at a residence in the 600-block of Hardie Court. A resident in the home awoke to a male suspect in his living room. The suspect demanded money and fled the home with undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

The second incident occurred at 2:18 a.m. on February 13th, 2022 at a residence in the 500-block of Primrose Road. A resident saw a man behaving suspiciously around his vehicle in his driveway. The resident later learned his home had been entered and his cell phone was missing. The cell phone was later located several blocks away, discarded by the suspect.

The third incident occurred at 6:08 a.m. on February 13th, 2022 at a residence in the 190-block of Poonian Court. In this incident the suspect entered the basement suite of a home. The suspect threatened the resident with a knife and fled the home with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents in Rutland to ensure their doors and windows are secure and call police if they observe any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, said Cpl. Lobb.

Investigations are ongoing and being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team. Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with information related to the string of break and enters to call 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

