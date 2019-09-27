Canada’s population is expected to continue to climb for the next 50 years. (File Photo)

Strong immigration expected to keep Canada’s population growing

Stats Canada report suggests Alberta’s population could surpass B.C.’s in the coming decades

A document released by Stats Canada shows a very different country 50 years from now in terms of Canadians’ average age and where they choose to live.

The findings come from a report entitled, “Population projections: Canada, provinces and territories, 2018 to 2068.” The report states that according to scenarios modeled by Stats Canada, the country’s total population could reach high as 55 million by 2068. While the population of many developed countries is expected to decrease, strong immigration is expected to keep Canada’s population growing over the next 50 years.

Read More: Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Read More: Chase seeks public input on silencing train whistles

That population growth is expected to vary greatly between provinces and territories. Ontario remained the most populous province in all of Stats Canada’s scenarios, but big growth is also expected for Alberta. Alberta’s population could surge upwards by as many as four million people over the next few decades; almost all of Stats Canada’s models predict Alberta’s population will surpass B.C.’s by 2043.

Robust population growth is also expected in other prairie provinces, while Quebec’s share of the total Canadian population will likely decrease. Comparatively small increases, or possibly even a negative population trend, are forecast for the Atlantic provinces.

Read More: Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Read More: ‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Canada’s population is also expected to continue aging as it grows. The proportion of the population who are 65 and older is expected to reach between 21.4 and 29.5 per cent. In comparison, 17.2 per cent of Canadians were 65 and older in 2018. As the proportion of working age people falls, possibly as low as 58 per cent of the population by 2068, people older than 100 are expected to be the fastest growing segment of Canada’s population. The Stats Can report states there could be nine times as many centenarians in the Canada of 2068 as there are today, but they will still make up .2 per cent of the population or less.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire
Next story
Shortened south Okanagan runway may impact flight schedules

Just Posted

Chretien says Trudeau has handled blackface issue properly

Former Liberal prime minister’s advice for Trudeau—move on

Digging some shade? ‘Leaf’ it up to the City of Kelowna

The city wants to increase the urban canopy along downtown streets to 20 per cent by 2030

UBCO all-candidates forum to focus on the environment

The event is set to take place on Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m

‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

Stephen Fuhr is encouraging voters to think strategically when they go to the polls on Oct. 21

Christopher Derickson outlines his priorities as newly elected Westbank First Nation chief

Supporting the local economy and revitalizing their language are top priorities

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Candidate debate in Peachland will focus on environmental issues

Candidates in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding invited to event on Oct. 3

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Noah Eisenhut follows father’s footsteps in hockey

Summerland Steam player’s father once played in the NHL

Whose grave is marked by oldest tombstone in Salmon Arm cemetery?

Upcoming Cemetery Tour offers opportunity to learn about city’s earliest residents

Strong immigration expected to keep Canada’s population growing

Stats Canada report suggests Alberta’s population could surpass B.C.’s in the coming decades

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Most Read