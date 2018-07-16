Strong smell of ammonia downtown Kelowna

Fire crews attended the Memorial Arena for a strong smell of ammonia

Fire crews responded to Ellis Street Monday afternoon after a strong smell of ammonia was reported in the area.

Captain Ron Golling says once on scene crews discovered ammonia was venting from the Memorial Arena.

RELATED: Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

“We waited for it to stop and now we are waiting for a city employee, who knows the system to come in and then we can go from there,” he said.

Golling didn’t believe the smell would be much of an issue once the city employee tended to the matter.

However people were complaining of the smell from as far as Kasugai Garden Park.

