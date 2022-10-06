Strong turn out for first day of advanced voting in Kelowna municipal election

More advanced voting opportunities are on Oct. 8, 12, 13, 14

Advanced polling for the municipal election in Kelowna saw 1,471 people cast ballots Oct. 5.

More advanced voting opportunities are on Oct. 8, 12, 13, 14 at various locations across the city. Voter turnout numbers will be posted at the city’s election web page following the close of voting.

General election day on Oct. 15 will feature voting opportunities at 13 locations in Kelowna. All voting locations are open 8 am to 8 pm.

Find a complete list of dates, times and general voting information, as well as to sign up for election e-updates visit the City of Kelowna website.

