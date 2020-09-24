Heavy winds and clouds expected throughout the Okanagan Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Strong weekend wind expected in Okanagan

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/hr expected

Hold on to your hats, strong gusts of winds of up to 60 km/h are expected to hit the Okanagan this weekend.

Last night, winds of up to 80 km/h were recorded in Penticton, while winds of 60 km/hr were clocked near the Kelowna International Airport. The severe weather resulted in fallen trees and powerlines as well as thousands of people losing power in both Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“This time of year, often the winds can be very damaging and that’s because there’s a lot of green leaves still on the trees,” said Carmen Hartt, meteorologist, Environment Canada.

“When you get later in fall and the trees are bare, the wind doesn’t pick them up as well. The September period you do get a lot of wind damage.”

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s child porn collection ‘traversed the spectrum of depravity,’ court hears

Looking ahead to the weekend, Hartt said winds will begin to pick up again on Friday morning across the Okanagan, followed by a period of showers in the afternoon.

“We are expecting something similar wind to what we saw on (Wednesday night),” said Hartt.

“Expect gusts to be generally 40 km/h, but there is a risk it could be 50 or 60 km/h.”

Saturday and Sunday are expected to taper off with a small chance of showers. Next week’s forecast is expected to be mostly sunny with highs of low to mid-20s, about five degrees higher than average temperatures at this time of year.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for wig-wearing Walmart purse-snatcher

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?
Next story
Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

Just Posted

Strong weekend wind expected in Okanagan

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/hr expected

Historic BC Tree Fruits head office in downtown Kelowna for sale

The company’s CEO said the decision was necessary due to a fickle fruit market

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just under half of the deaths occurred in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP searching for wig-wearing Walmart purse-snatcher

The suspect allegedly stole a purse from an elderly woman at Walmart on Sept. 17

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Girls injured in crash that left ATV hanging from a tree

Air ambulance crew assists victims

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Okanagan business

Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jims taken from optometry

Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Sorrento resident wins $100,000, ticket purchased at Copper Island Pub

Water off for some Okanagan residents

Emergency repair in Lake Country

Most Read