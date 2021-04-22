The BC Wildfire Service is urging caution amid forecasts of strong winds throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Strong winds forecasted for Kamloops Fire Centre, BC Wildfire service urges caution

“Wind can cause grass fires to spread very quickly,” says the BC Wildfire Service

With strong winds forecasted to sweep across the Kamloops Fire Centre region today and tomorrow, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWFS) is urging members of the public to not conduct any open burning until the windy conditions pass.

“Wind can cause grass fires to spread very quickly,” states an April 22 news release from the BCWFS.

Winds will be 20-30 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 50 to 60 km/h and are expected to remain moderate to strong through the night before letting up tomorrow.

“It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner and is in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.”

The BCWFS stated anybody conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions.

  • Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading;
  • Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires;
  • Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil;
  • Never leave a fire unattended;
  • Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time

