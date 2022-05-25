The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 97 at Parkinson Road. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 97 at Parkinson Road. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Struck cyclist was trying to cross highway: Kelowna RCMP

The cyclist died of his injuries at the scene.

Kelowna RCMP says it was a 70-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a car and a cyclist on Highway 97 near Lake Country on May 24.

“The initial investigation has found that he attempted to cross Highway 97 from west to east during morning, rush hour traffic when he was struck by a Honda Fit travelling northbound,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer. The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 97 at Parkinson Road. The Southeast Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are assisting with the investigation.

