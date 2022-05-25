Struck cyclist was trying to cross highway: Kelowna RCMP

The cyclist died of his injuries at the scene.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 97 at Parkinson Road. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP says it was a 70-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a car and a cyclist on Highway 97 near Lake Country on May 24.

“The initial investigation has found that he attempted to cross Highway 97 from west to east during morning, rush hour traffic when he was struck by a Honda Fit travelling northbound,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer. The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 97 at Parkinson Road. The Southeast Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are assisting with the investigation.

Read More: Trial begins for Kelowna Mountie charged with assault

Read More: Fire in Rutland sends one to hospital

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cyclingfatal collisionHighway 97Lake Country