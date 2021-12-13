Structure destroyed by flames in West Kelowna

The fire is under investigation

Emergency crews spotted by the W.R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake on Sunday night.

West Kelowna fire crews and RCMP are investigating a blaze that destroyed a structure e between Campbell and Old Ferry Wharf roads.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday and could be seen from both sides of Okanagan Lake.

Upon arrival flames and smoke were spotted coming from the building. There was no one on scene when crews arrived.

Three fire engines, one render, a safety officer and a command unit were called out to the blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

