Emergency crews spotted by the W.R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake on Sunday night.

Emergency crews spotted by the W.R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake on Sunday night.

Structure destroyed by flames in West Kelowna

The fire is under investigation

West Kelowna fire crews and RCMP are investigating a blaze that destroyed a structure e between Campbell and Old Ferry Wharf roads.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday and could be seen from both sides of Okanagan Lake.

Upon arrival flames and smoke were spotted coming from the building. There was no one on scene when crews arrived.

Three fire engines, one render, a safety officer and a command unit were called out to the blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

READ MORE: Pot on stove causes smoke at West Kelowna apartment

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of West KelownaHouse fire

Previous story
Missing West Kelowna teen found safe
Next story
E-bikes to join e-scooters in Vernon in 2022

Just Posted

Duo Gelato joins the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for some seasonal laughs this weekend. (Contributed)
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra adds humour to holiday shows

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)
Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Kelowna International Airport issues updated travel guide for flights’ return

The company behind the truck caught on dashcam passing on a double yellow on Highway 5A on Dec. 9 has had their lisence suspended according to Transportation Minister Rob Fleming. (Jim Beckett - Facebook)
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A