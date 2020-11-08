A mobile home is reportedly on fire at 715 Beaver Lake Road, just south of Lake Country. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)

Structure fire at Winfield Mobile Home Park

There are at least two patients in the care of BC Ambulance Service.

A mobile home is on fire at the Winfield Mobile Home Park, 715 Beaver Lake Road just south of Lake Country.

Several Lake Country Fire Department and Kelowna Fire Department units responded and are currently on-scene.

The fire was reported at approx. 7:50 p.m., as a fully involved fire. On scene, units confirmed it was a structure fire.

There are at least two patients in the care of BC Ambulance Service.

No further information is known at this time.

