Dave Ogilive photo

House fire in West Kelowna

Large plumes of smoke can be seen

A moment of lightness in an otherwise tense evening occurred when a firefighter working the Old Okanagan Highway house fire emerged from one of the homes with a cat.

The crowd that had gathered offered thunderous applause in response and the cat appears to be in good condition.

ORIGINAL 6:24 P.M.

West Kelowna firefighters are working to douse an aggressive fire that has damaged at least two homes.

The blaze, which is on the 2000 block of Old Okanagan Highway, is believed to have been started by barbecue and firefighters are on the roof of an adjacent home, hosing down flames.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen far from the scene and area residents are gathering and watching as firefighters try to get a grasp on the situation.

The Capital News has a reporter on scene and will update with more information when it comes available.

