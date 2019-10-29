A fire was reported at the former school board office in Kelowna on Tuesday morning. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

A fire at the former SD23 building in Kelowna has been knocked down by fire crews.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said the fire started in the nearby bushes just before 11 a.m. this morning.

“The fire extended up the roof but it didn’t get into the building,” he said.

Flames at the corner of the building, as well as the bushes near the building, were quickly extinguished by fire crews.

A representative of the building told Kiehlbauch there was a person reportedly living near the building in a tent but had been asked to leave last week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The former School District 23 building was recently unveiled as a new condo development site by the City of Kelowna.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says
Next story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

Subway robbed in Kelowna Monday night

The suspect entered the restaurant just after 9:30 p.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash

OKM Huskies impress at volleyball tournament

The Huskies finished 4th at a 28 tournement with teams from across the Okanagan

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Legislation to enshrine U.N. declaration on Indigenous rights a ‘first step’ for Okanagan First Nations

The new legislation will make it easier for Okanagan First Nations to form systems of governance

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon

Neville adds more silky vocals for Nov. 2 jazz club show

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

Most Read