Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

A fire at the former SD23 building in Kelowna has been knocked down by fire crews.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said the fire started in the nearby bushes just before 11 a.m. this morning.

“The fire extended up the roof but it didn’t get into the building,” he said.

Flames at the corner of the building, as well as the bushes near the building, were quickly extinguished by fire crews.

A representative of the building told Kiehlbauch there was a person reportedly living near the building in a tent but had been asked to leave last week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The former School District 23 building was recently unveiled as a new condo development site by the City of Kelowna.

