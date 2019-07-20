Update: Structure fire reported in Kelowna industrial area put out

UPDATE: 4:23 p.m.
The reported fire at a Kelowna buisness on Cambro Road has been extinghuised.
Emergency crews are reportedly remaining on scene to assess the damage.
___
Original 3:45 p.m.
Fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Kelowna.
The Kelowna Fire Department received calls of a fire in the industrial area on Cambro Road, off of Sexsmith Road.
Initial reports said the fire could be located at Cascades Recovery, a recycling plant.
More details to come.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.