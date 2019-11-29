Stuart Park ice rink opens for the public

The Stuart Park ice rink is now open to the public (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

It’s a big night for ice skaters in Kelowna.

The Stuart Park ice rink officially opened on Friday at 5 p.m for Kelowna residents.

Despite Environment Canada predicting temperatures in the Kelowna area to dip down to -13 C tonight, approximately ten skaters braved the cold to hit the ice for the grand opening.

“It’s completely beautiful out here, despite being a bit chilly”, said Kelowna resident Cory Gauw.

“Last year, the ice rink only lasted for two-and-a-half months. You need to get the most out of it while you can.”

Kelowna ice skaters had extra reasons to cheer this season. The city announced last Thursday that the ice rink would open three days earlier this year than previously planned.

Even though he said he was injured, Kelowna resident Wallace Walters said that still didn’t stop him making it out for the opening.

“I just came out to check out the skating tonight,” Walters said.

“I’ve got a bummed knee, but I’m going to try and do my best.”

According to the City of Kelowna, the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m until late February.The city said there will be some minor closures during the day for ice maintenance.

To see what the rink conditions are like before you head out, you can look online at the city’s webcam.

