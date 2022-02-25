Stuart Park skating rink closing for the season

Last chance to skate will be on Monday, Feb. 28

This weekend will be the last weekend of the winter to enjoy the Stuart Park skating rink.

The outdoor rink will be closing on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

“With spring just around the corner, it’s time to wrap skating at Stuart Park for another year,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor. “We enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces on the rink this season and as always, we’re excited to bring it back next winter.”

Skate rentals will still be available until Monday.

