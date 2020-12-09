Stuart Park skating to remain closed indefinitely

The Stuart Park skating rink is pictured here from December 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)

City staff made the decision following the latest direction from the provincial government

Outdoor skating at Kelowna’s Stuart Park will remain closed until further notice.

The decision was made following the latest direction from the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. The province has extended restrictions on indoor gatherings and events until Jan. 8.

The City of Kelowna’s sport and event services manager Doug Nicholas said this is not the way they wanted to celebrate the tenth anniversary of outdoor skating at Stuart Park.

“But we recognize that these are extraordinary circumstances, and public health and safety must come first,” he said.

“We’ll continue to assess the situation and follow the advice and guidance of health officials and are hopeful that skating at Stuart Park will return this season.”

The holiday tree and lights at the park will continue to be lit up throughout December and residents are welcome to visit the park.

The city is also reminding park visitors to maintain a safe distance from other park visitors.

For more information on Stuart Park activities, visit the city’s website.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

