A semi is stuck on Highway 1, partially blocking the westbound lane in Canoe. A second vehicle is in a ditch at the bottom of the hill. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Stuck semi, ditched vehicle slowing Highway 1 traffic near Salmon Arm

Semi stuck at top of hill, vehicle in ditch at bottom, police on scene

A semi tractor-trailer is stuck on Highway 1 in Canoe, partially blocking the westbound lane towards Salmon Arm.

Police are at the scene at the top of the hill near the Club Shuswap Golf Resort. A second vehicle is reported to be in a ditch at the bottom of the hill.

Traffic is reported to be moving slowly in both directions.

