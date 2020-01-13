Zeena Lee posted this photo to Facebook to warn drivers of the stuck semi-trailers

Stuck semi-trailers block Westlake Road

Icy road conditions cause traffic delays in West Kelowna

Slick driving conditions caused two semi-trailers to get stuck on Westlake Road near Industrial Road, in West Kelowna.

Drivers first reported Westlake to be closed near the Stevens Road roundabout about 1:30 p.m.

RCMP responded to the area to assist with traffic congestion.

Witnesses on scene say tow trucks are being called in to help remove the stuck semi-trailers.

READ MORE: Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

The icy conditions are causing havoc on the roads across the Okanagan.

According to AIM Roads, which clears highways in the Okanagan, temperatures are too cold for salt to be effective.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First annual Grizzli Winery Icewine Festival to take place late January
Next story
Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

Just Posted

First annual Grizzli Winery Icewine Festival to take place late January

The festival will highlight four award-winning icewines and two specially selected table wines

AIM Roads crew finds salting ineffective due to extremely low temperatures

Crews are actively sanding all routes

Stuck semi-trailers block Westlake Road

Icy road conditions cause traffic delays in West Kelowna

Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP remind residents to drive to road conditions, not speed limits as harsh weather persists

Deep freeze arrives in Kelowna, temperatures drop to – 27C with the windchill

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the Okanagan Valley this morning

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in North Okanagan

Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday

Most Read