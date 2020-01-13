Stuck semi-trailers block Westlake Road

Slick driving conditions caused two semi-trailers to get stuck on Westlake Road near Industrial Road, in West Kelowna.
Drivers first reported Westlake to be closed near the Stevens Road roundabout about 1:30 p.m.
RCMP responded to the area to assist with traffic congestion.
Witnesses on scene say tow trucks are being called in to help remove the stuck semi-trailers.
The icy conditions are causing havoc on the roads across the Okanagan.
According to AIM Roads, which clears highways in the Okanagan, temperatures are too cold for salt to be effective.