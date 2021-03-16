Dylan Pountney. (Instagram)

Dylan Pountney. (Instagram)

Student charged with first-degree murder in Edmonton-area school stabbing

Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, was set to appear in court Tuesday morning

A student accused of a deadly attack at an Edmonton-area school has been charged with first-degree murder.

Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, was to appear in Edmonton court Tuesday morning. RCMP said he remained in custody.

Police said a 17-year-old female student was violently assaulted Monday morning in a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, just south of Edmonton.

Mounties said the two students knew each other. Police did not comment on a possible motive or on whether the attack was targeted.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young said the girl was stabbed, then airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where she died.

Schools in the area were locked down until police made an arrest a short time later.

Classes at Christ the King School were cancelled Tuesday. The Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic School Division said a trauma support team would be there for the rest of the week to help students and staff.

stabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges
Next story
Kelowna rent is sixth most expensive in the country

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Bylaws being drafted to encourage density in the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man stabbed, taken to hospital in Kelowna

Suspect arrested, released on conditions to appear in court later

A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.
Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

Trails are undergoing restoration and repairs from flooding

Utility work will be done on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna until Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

Drivers asked to slow down and watch for lane closures, low-flying helicopters

Kelowna rent is sixth most expensive in the country

Costs are on the rise from last year

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Snow packs across the province are above normal as of March 1, 2021. (BC River Forecast Centre Image)
La Niña spring foretells possible flood conditions for Shuswap, Southern Interior

Snow packs are higher but the weather in the coming months is most important flood predictor

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson - Facebook)
Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing

This is the second time the crosswalk had been targeted by vandals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read