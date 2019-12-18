(Pixabay photo)

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Simon Fraser University says that a student is in hot water after allegedly paying an impersonator to take one of her final exams.

According to Burnaby RCMP, officers responded to the university just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 after receiving reports of that a woman had taken an exam for another student. There, police arrested a 26-year-old woman allegedly in possession of forged documents.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, a RCMP spokesperson said that no charges have been laid at this time.

SFU officials are reminding students to “be wary of anyone who offers you ways to cheat” on assignments and tests.

“Impersonating a student in exchange for money, or having someone do so on your behalf, is against the law,” the university said in a letter to students Tuesday. “Similarly, paying for advance copies of exams, or for someone to complete an assignment on your behalf, breaches the student code of conduct.”

