Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Starter pistol confiscated, RCMP are investigating

Teachers and students experienced some tense moments this morning when a young male produced a gun at Princeton Secondary School.

The weapon – a starter pistol – was confiscated by school Principal Patrick Kaiser, and RCMP were called.

No one was injured, however Kaiser said the school was shaken by the incident.

“Of course. It’s only natural when something like this happens, and given what’s happened in the world in the last six months.”

Kaiser declined to give the age of the student, who began showing the pistol to friends at about 9:45 a.m.

One of those young people informed Kaiser, who then confronted the student along with vice-principal Crystal Larsen.

When asked if he was aware the firearm was a starter pistol that only shot blanks Kaiser responded: “we knew that it could be a gun.”

The student did not resist when Kaiser confiscated the pistol.

Kaiser said no “hold and secure” procedure was implemented as a result of the incident.

He said that the student had been observed in class during the first hour of the day and “there was no [signs] of agitation from him.” He added that he and Larsen “both had a good relationship with him.”

RCMP were not immediately available to comment on their investigation and the Spotlight will provide more details as they are available.

A letter was to be sent home with students Monday afternoon to inform parents.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland
Next story
UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Just Posted

Kelowna crew knocks down attic fire in Rutland

No one home at the time as Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes small blaze on Cactus Road

Okanagan realtors add voices to anti-speculation tax coalition

This speculation tax is likely to harm the very people the government is trying to protect

Bolt cutters and bear spray used in Kelowna break-in

“Both suspects were taken into police custody…”

Two-car collision on Springfield Road in Kelowna

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield.

Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Earth Day event in Kelowna showcases work that’s four years in the making

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

NHL’er Duncan Keith in the running for humanitarian award

Former Penticton Panthers player has donated through Keith’s Relief to OSNS

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Blind Bay shooter changes story about accomplice

Jordan Barnes tells the court he was sole person responsible for death of Nicholas Larsen

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

More than 70 guns seized in Spall

RCMP seizure from North Okanagan home follows report of shots fired

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read