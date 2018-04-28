Credit: Pixabay

Student summer jobs available for Kelowna and Lake Country

232 jobs were recently approved by the Government of Canada

Canada Summer Jobs 2018 hiring season kicks off with 232 jobs approved for students in Kelowna and Lake Country.

Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced the hiring season for Canada Summer Jobs 2018 has begun and local employers are now accepting applications, said a government news release.

This year, for the first time, students can search for employers by province or territory, municipality or postal code, so they can apply to employers in their community.

In Kelowna-Lake Country, 232 jobs supported by $645,800 in funding were approved by the federal government.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has doubled the number of jobs created through the Canada Summer Jobs program creating meaningful, paid work experience for almost 70,000 students per year, said the release.

Additionally this year, more than 3,000 employers are first time funding recipients, ensuring thousands of fresh new experiences for young Canadians.

The Government of Canada invites young Canadians to visit Canada.ca/Canada-Summer-Jobs to connect with employers who are hiring, said the release.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cache Creek braces for 3rd major flood in 4 years to hit village
Next story
Update: Trans-Canada Highway re-opened late Friday night after crash east of Sicamous

Just Posted

Student summer jobs available for Kelowna and Lake Country

232 jobs were recently approved by the Government of Canada

Beaver full of arrows found near West Kelowna yacht club

The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

Day of Mourning scheduled for tomorrow in Kelowna

Remember those who lost their lives in workplace accidents tomorrow

Mental health clinic opens in downtown Kelowna

Cedar Sage Health and Wellness Clinic is open Monday to Friday

Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

The district keeps growing

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Cache Creek braces for one in ninety year flooding event as third major flood in four years hits village

Water has already breached culverts in the village and flooded several properties and roads.

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Update: Trans-Canada Highway re-opened late Friday night after crash east of Sicamous

Vehicle incident closes both directions of traffic for more than seven hours

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Most Read