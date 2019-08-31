Student takeover: 700 UBC Okanagan first years explore Big White

As part of Jump Start, UBCO students were treated to a scenic chairlift ride, hike

New UBC Okanagan students were treated to a proper taste of summer with a scenic chairlift ride up the Bullet Chair, a hike and a tour of the village at Big White.

More than 700 first-year students took the trip up to Big White Ski Resort to explore the area as part of UBCO’s Jump Start multi-day orientation event. This year’s event was the biggest group hosted in the resort’s summer operations history.

“It’s always a pleasure and there’s always excitement in our village when we see the excited faces of students from all over the world here at Big White to start a new chapter in their education and to come and play in supernatural British Columbia,” the resort’s senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said.

Jump Start not only shows the new domestic and international students to the campus but to university life, faculty members, new friends and amenities in the area, including the ski hill.

“The energy and enthusiasm this group of first-year students brought to Big White was incredible,” sales manager Katie Balkwill said. “UBC Okanagan is recognized around the world and Big White was thrilled to host these bright young minds as they transitioned to university.”

Once the small army of students made their way down the mountain, they were treated to a gala dinner in Kelowna and a karaoke night.

Student takeover: 700 UBC Okanagan first years explore Big White

As part of Jump Start, UBCO students were treated to a scenic chairlift ride, hike

